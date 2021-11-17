Arthur L. Zurn

GARNER–Arthur L. Zurn, 94, of Mason City, formerly of Garner, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.