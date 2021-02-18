 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur H. Kalvig
0 comments

Arthur H. Kalvig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur H. Kalvig

Northwood-Arthur H. Kalvig, 92, of Northwood passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City with family at his side.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News