NORA SPRINGS -- Aron John Bierl, 33, of Nora Springs, died Feb. 5 at home. A Celebration of Life will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, 641-749-2210; ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 N. Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
