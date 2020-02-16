Aron J. Bierl

You have free articles remaining.
NORA SPRINGS - Aron John Bierl, 33, of Nora Springs, died Feb. 5, at home. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs; 641-749-2210; ColonialChapels.com.
