Arnold G. Pueggel
CLEAR LAKE-Arnold G. Pueggel, 100, of Clear Lake died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2405 260th St. Garner, IA. Arnold's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
Those in attendance are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Arnold's name in care of Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Avenue north, Clear Lake, IA, 50428.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Avenue North, Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
