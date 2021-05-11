Arnold E. Stratmann
HAMPTON-Arnold E. Stratmann, 94, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Hampton.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Arnold's family.
