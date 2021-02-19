Armond Clare Scharper
Armond Clare Scharper, 70, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home, Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.
