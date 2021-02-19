 Skip to main content
Armond Clare Scharper
Armond Clare Scharper

Armond Clare Scharper

Armond Clare Scharper, 70, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home, Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

