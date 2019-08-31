{{featured_button_text}}
Arlie E. Olson

LAKE MILLS - Arlie E. Olson, age 90, of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 3 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Military honors by the Otto Chose Post #235 will be done following the church service.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the church service on Tuesday.

Following the funeral, cremation will take place and Arlie's ashes will be buried on Wednesday, September 4, at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Belmond, Iowa.

