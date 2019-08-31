Arlie E. Olson
LAKE MILLS - Arlie E. Olson, age 90, of Lake Mills, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 3 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Military honors by the Otto Chose Post #235 will be done following the church service.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the church service on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Following the funeral, cremation will take place and Arlie's ashes will be buried on Wednesday, September 4, at 11:00 AM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Belmond, Iowa.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.