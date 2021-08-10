Arlene M. Sampson
MASON CITY-Arlene M. Sampson, 90 of Mason City, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a brief illness.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
