CLEAR LAKE - Arlene E. Peterson, 97, of Clear Lake, formerly of Ventura, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, January 29th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

