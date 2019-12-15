{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE – Arlene Barber, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake; 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

