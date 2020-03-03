Arleen F. Nagell
JEWELL, IOWA - Arleen F. Nagell, 66, of Jewell, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.
Arleen's family will host a Celebration of Life held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fuel, 223 North Main Street in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
