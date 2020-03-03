Arleen F. Nagell
0 comments

Arleen F. Nagell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arleen F. Nagell

JEWELL, IOWA - Arleen F. Nagell, 66, of Jewell, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.

Arleen's family will host a Celebration of Life held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fuel, 223 North Main Street in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Arleen Nagell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News