Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn
MASON CITY - Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn, 90, of Mason City passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.
A private family funeral service will be held at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME. 641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.