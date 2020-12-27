 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn
0 comments

Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn

MASON CITY - Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn, 90, of Mason City passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home.

A private family funeral service will be held at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME. 641-423-0924. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News