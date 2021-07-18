 Skip to main content
Ardis Marion Willis
MASON CITY-Ardis Marion Willis, 90, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in her Mason City home.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 12:00pm. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

