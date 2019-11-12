{{featured_button_text}}

Arden Dale Magnuson

ALBERT LEA: Arden Dale Magnuson, 83, of Albert Lea, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, Iowa. Inurnment will be held at the Brush Point Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family of Arden Magnuson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory. 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. (641)423-0924. majorericksonfuneralhome.com

