FOREST CITY --- Ardell V. ‘Sam' Kaduce, 84, of Forest City and formerly of Belmond, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Memorial service arrangements are pending with Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, www.ewingfh.com.

