GARNER - Ardean G. Rasmussen, 93, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Sunday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the United Presbyterian Church. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
