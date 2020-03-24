MANLY - Anthony "Tony" Lynn Seiler, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. His life was full of laughter. The celebration of life scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home has been postponed to a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family of Anthony Seiler. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.