Anthony "Tony" Lynn Seiler
0 comments

Anthony "Tony" Lynn Seiler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony "Tony" Lynn Seiler

MANLY - Anthony "Tony" Lynn Seiler, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. His life was full of laughter. The celebration of life scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home has been postponed to a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family of Anthony Seiler. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Seiler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News