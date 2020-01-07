Anthony "Tony" John Bauman
Anthony “Tony” John Bauman

Clear Lake – Anthony “Tony” John Bauman, 38, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

