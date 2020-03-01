Anthony L. Seiler
MANLY -- Anthony L. Seiler, 64, of Manly, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at home. A celebration of life will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave.' memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com, 641-423-0924.

