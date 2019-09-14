AnnMae Taylor
AnnMae Taylor, 93, of Mason City, formerly Northwood, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Nora Springs Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood with Rev. Al Stoa officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to AnnaMae Taylor Memorials fund, 839 7th St. SE Mason City, IA 50401.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com
