 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annette Denise Stevens
0 comments

Annette Denise Stevens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Annette Denise Stevens

CLEAR LAKE-Annette Denise Stevens, 61, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, IA.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News