Anne S. Cameron
Anne S. Cameron

Anne S. Cameron

MASON CITY-Anne S. Cameron, 96, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St NE, Mason City; Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City; Mason City Public Library, 225 2nd St SE, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

