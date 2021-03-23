MASON CITY-Anne S. Cameron, 96, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St NE, Mason City; Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City; Mason City Public Library, 225 2nd St SE, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com