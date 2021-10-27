CLEAR LAKE-Anne Elizabeth Goranson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.