Anne Elizabeth Goranson

CLEAR LAKE-Anne Elizabeth Goranson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

