MASON CITY -- Anna L. Marsh, 99, died Saturday, Feb. 15, at MercyOne North Iowa-Hospice in Mason City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City; (641)423-2372; ColonialChapels.com.

