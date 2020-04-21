× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna G. Tegtmeyer

BRITT - Anna Grace Tegtmeyer of Britt passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt at the age of 86.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association. Condolence cards may be sent to Don Tegtmeyer at the Summit House at 600 1st Street NW, #104E, Britt, IA 50423.

