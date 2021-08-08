Anna Dale McClaskey

A graveside inurnment for Anna Dale and her husband, Norman, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Clear Lake Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the graveside service will be live streamed on the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel Facebook page and also posted to Anna Dale's tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com , following the service.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to either: The University of Iowa Center for Advancement Elementary Education Program, P.O. Box 4550 Iowa City, Iowa 52244 or The Humane Society at Lollypop Farm (donations can also be made online in the honor and remember gifts of love section on the website) 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, N.Y. 14450. Please include her name in the memo section of your checks. Other correspondence can be sent to Mindy McClaskey Farina at 22 Beacon Hill Fairport, NY 14450.