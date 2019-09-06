Ann Williams
OSAGE - Ann Williams, age 74, of Osage, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Rev. Roy Ott officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (641)732-3706.
