Ann Rooney, 93, of Rockwell, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Rockwell Community Care Center in Rockwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E., Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty.
Visitation will be held Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Parish Center from 11:00 am until 1:00pm, where the Rosary will be recited at 11:00.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
