Ann Marie Shannon
0 comments

Ann Marie Shannon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ann Marie Shannon

Mason City - Ann Marie Shannon, 56, of Mason City, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St., Rock Falls, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News