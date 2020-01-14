Ann Marie Shannon
Mason City - Ann Marie Shannon, 56, of Mason City, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St., Rock Falls, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
