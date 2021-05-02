Ann E. Thomsen
CLEAR LAKE-Ann E. Thomsen, 92, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA , with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Township Cemetery in rural Hanlontown at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Friends of the Library or to the Clear Lake Public Library in Ann's honor.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
