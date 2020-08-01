You have permission to edit this article.
Ann E. Thomsen
Ann E. Thomsen

Ann E. Thomsen

Ann Elizabeth Thomsen, 92 of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 5th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com.

