MASON CITY — Ann Clausen, 73, of Mason City passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020 following a sudden yet courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with The Reverend Canon Elliot Blackburn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or the North Iowa Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.