Angela Marie Hansen
Angela Marie Hansen

Angela Marie Hansen

Angela Marie Hansen

MASON CITY-Angela Marie Hansen, 46 of Mason City, Iowa died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401.

Services will be livestreamed on Trinity Lutheran Church's YouTube page, Trinity Lutheran Church (Mason City) and also on the church's Facebook page, Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 27, 2021 at the church.

A reception celebrating Angie's life will be held directly following services on Saturday at the The Bridge at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 North Illinois Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401

Per church guidelines for all attending, both the gathering and service will be required to wear masks or a face covering while in the building.

At Angie's request, clothing and attire for both the gathering and service are to be casual and colorful.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Angela Marie Hansen memorial fund in care of the family, donations will be directed to organizations that were near and dear to Angie's heart.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

