Andy Kiwacz
Andy Kiwacz

Andy Kiwacz

Andy Kiwacz, 53, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Services are pending with Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

