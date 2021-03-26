 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee
0 comments

Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee

BELMOND-Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee, 41, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Funeral services for Andrea will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday morning, beginning at 9:00 AM.

Andrea's family has requested that those in attendance wear a mask.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News