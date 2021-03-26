Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee
BELMOND-Andrea Claire Middleton-Lee, 41, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Funeral services for Andrea will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.
Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday morning, beginning at 9:00 AM.
Andrea's family has requested that those in attendance wear a mask.
