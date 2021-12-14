Amy Lou Mahoney

MASON CITY-Amy Lou Mahoney, 87, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the IOOF Home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Grace Church, 440 N Illinois Ave. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.

Inurnment will be held in the Brush Point Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com