Alyce A. Katter

GARNER–Alyce A. Katter, 85, of Garner died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Mark Larson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.