Alvina Molitor
Alvina Molitor, 91, of Floyd, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City with her family by her side.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
