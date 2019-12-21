Alveda Payton
Thornton - Alveda Myrtle (Miller) Payton was born December 19, 1928 of rural Thornton, IA. She passed away at the Sheffield Care Center, Sheffield, IA, on her 91st birthday.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Retz Funeral Home, Thornton and continue an hour before the service at the The First United Methodist Church, Thornton, IA. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22nd at the First United Methodist Church, Thornton. Retz Funeral Home 641-998-2311.
