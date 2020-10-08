 Skip to main content
Alma H. (Prull) Pergande
Alma H. (Prull) Pergande

BRITT-Alma H. (Prull) Pergande, 96, of Britt passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

www.ewingfh.com

