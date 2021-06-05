 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Mechem
0 comments

Allen Mechem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Allen Mechem

CLARION-Allen Mechem, 94, long time Clarion resident, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona.

Please join the family as we honor and celebrate Allen's life on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Red Shed Event Center in Clarion.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News