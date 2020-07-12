Allen M. Lathrop

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MASON CITY — Allen Monroe Lathrop, 85, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his farm in Mason City. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.