CLARION, IOWA - Allen M. Kunz, 81, of Blairsburg passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

There are no services planned at this time.

Ewing Funeral Home of Clarion is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

