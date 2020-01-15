Allen M. Kunz
CLARION, IOWA - Allen M. Kunz, 81, of Blairsburg passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
You have free articles remaining.
There are no services planned at this time.
Ewing Funeral Home of Clarion is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.