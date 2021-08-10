 Skip to main content
Allen Boyington
ROWAN-Allen Boyington, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the church.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

