Allan N. DeWitt
GARNER – Allan N. DeWitt, 82, of Garner passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Plano, TX.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page and the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, Garner Booster Club or GHV musical department. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
