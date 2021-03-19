Allan L. Book
FOREST CITY - Allan L. Book, 67 of Forest City died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged and social distancing practices are still being encouraged.
Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pheasants Forever or Ducks Unlimited.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
641-585-2685
