Allan John Krahenbuhl
Allan John Krahenbuhl, 73, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Mayo Health Hospital in La Crosse, WI. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Ansgar Cemetery, St. Ansgar, Iowa with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. A visitation will be held earlier in the day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar. A lunch will be held following the service at the St. Ansgar American Legion.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.
