Allan D. Formanek
GARNER–Allan D. Formanek, 83, of Garner died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home in Garner.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Catholic Workman rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
