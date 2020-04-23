CLARION, IOWA - Alicia J. (Ruberg) Long, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.
A Celebration of Life for Alicia Long will be planned for a later date due to the State of Iowa's recent prohibition of public gatherings of groups greater than 10 people.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
